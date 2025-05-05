Left Menu

Opposition Leader Slams Assam Election Commission Over Code Violations

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, accused the State Election Commission of ignoring the model code violations by the ruling BJP during panchayat polls. He also alleged police bias and suggests growing public discontent with the BJP may influence next year's Assembly elections.

Updated: 05-05-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive critique, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of ignoring violations of the model code of conduct by the ruling BJP during the ongoing panchayat elections.

Saikia, speaking at a press event, alleged significant bias, indicting the police for aiding the ruling faction instead of ensuring a fair electoral process. He reported numerous complaints about MLA transgressions, revealing threats and inducements aimed at voters.

Amid voter discontent with the BJP, Saikia noted positive public reception towards opposition calls for change, hinting at potential impacts on the upcoming Assembly elections. He criticized attempts by the BJP CM to divert public attention from unfulfilled promises with extraneous controversies involving Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

