Anti-Poaching Efforts Intensify After Elephant Tragedy in Assam's Manas National Park

In a significant development, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the killing of three elephants in Manas National Park, Assam, officials confirmed on Monday. The arrests highlight the ongoing battle against wildlife poaching in the region.

The accused, identified as Jabid Borgoyary, Mahesh Islary, and Jaran Basumatary, were detained in Chirang district. Law enforcement officials confiscated weaponry, including two single-barrel muzzle-loading guns, as well as cartridges, walkie-talkies, and other poaching paraphernalia during the arrest.

In response to the growing poaching concerns, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced plans to initiate an anti-elephant poaching squad similar to the existing anti-rhino poaching team, aiming to strengthen efforts in safeguarding the state's wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)