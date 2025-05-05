Left Menu

Anti-Poaching Efforts Intensify After Elephant Tragedy in Assam's Manas National Park

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly killing three elephants in Assam's Manas National Park. Authorities seized weapons and poaching gear. A newly proposed anti-elephant poaching squad aims to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the killing of three elephants in Manas National Park, Assam, officials confirmed on Monday. The arrests highlight the ongoing battle against wildlife poaching in the region.

The accused, identified as Jabid Borgoyary, Mahesh Islary, and Jaran Basumatary, were detained in Chirang district. Law enforcement officials confiscated weaponry, including two single-barrel muzzle-loading guns, as well as cartridges, walkie-talkies, and other poaching paraphernalia during the arrest.

In response to the growing poaching concerns, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced plans to initiate an anti-elephant poaching squad similar to the existing anti-rhino poaching team, aiming to strengthen efforts in safeguarding the state's wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

