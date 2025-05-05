Kenyan Officers Charged: Justice for Baby Pendo
Four Kenyan police officers face crimes against humanity charges over the death of a baby during a 2017 election protest crackdown. Eight other officers had charges dropped due to insufficient evidence, sparking condemnation from rights groups. The officers plead not guilty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
In a landmark case, a Kenyan court has charged four police officers with crimes against humanity, following the tragic death of a baby named Samantha Pendo during a 2017 protest crackdown.
The officers, who have pleaded not guilty, are accused of causing the six-month-old's demise by using tear gas and physical force.
The charges come amid widespread accusations of brutality against Kenyan police, with rights groups like Amnesty condemning the dropping of charges against other implicated officers due to alleged lack of evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RPP's Royalist Resurgence: Pushing Monarchy Protests to Restricted Zones
Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests
Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump Administration's Policies
Monarchists Demand Change: Nepal's RPP Protests Intensify
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests