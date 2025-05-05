Kenyan Officers Charged: Justice for Baby Pendo

In a landmark case, a Kenyan court has charged four police officers with crimes against humanity, following the tragic death of a baby named Samantha Pendo during a 2017 protest crackdown.

The officers, who have pleaded not guilty, are accused of causing the six-month-old's demise by using tear gas and physical force.

The charges come amid widespread accusations of brutality against Kenyan police, with rights groups like Amnesty condemning the dropping of charges against other implicated officers due to alleged lack of evidence.

