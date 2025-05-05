Left Menu

US Sanctions Warlord for Cyber Scams and Smuggling

The United States imposes new sanctions on a Myanmar warlord, targeting him, his sons, and their militia for facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and smuggling activities. The Karen National Army, led by Saw Chit Thu, controls a significant border region, contributing to large-scale illicit operations and revenue generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:08 IST
US Sanctions Warlord for Cyber Scams and Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken significant action against a Myanmar warlord, imposing sanctions on him, his two sons, and their associated militia. The move targets their roles in facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling, according to the Treasury Department.

Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Karen National Army (KNA), and his group have long held sway over a strategic area along the Thai-Burmese border. This region is notorious for housing numerous cyber scam networks responsible for defrauding Americans, per the department's statement.

Myawaddy, a critical battleground, sees ongoing conflict between Myanmar's junta and rebel forces. The town handles over $1 billion in border trade annually. Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender emphasized that these cyber scams generate substantial revenue for criminal entities, at the expense of victims' security and savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025