US Sanctions Warlord for Cyber Scams and Smuggling

The United States has taken significant action against a Myanmar warlord, imposing sanctions on him, his two sons, and their associated militia. The move targets their roles in facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling, according to the Treasury Department.

Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Karen National Army (KNA), and his group have long held sway over a strategic area along the Thai-Burmese border. This region is notorious for housing numerous cyber scam networks responsible for defrauding Americans, per the department's statement.

Myawaddy, a critical battleground, sees ongoing conflict between Myanmar's junta and rebel forces. The town handles over $1 billion in border trade annually. Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender emphasized that these cyber scams generate substantial revenue for criminal entities, at the expense of victims' security and savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)