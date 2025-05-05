US Sanctions Warlord for Cyber Scams and Smuggling
The United States imposes new sanctions on a Myanmar warlord, targeting him, his sons, and their militia for facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and smuggling activities. The Karen National Army, led by Saw Chit Thu, controls a significant border region, contributing to large-scale illicit operations and revenue generation.
The United States has taken significant action against a Myanmar warlord, imposing sanctions on him, his two sons, and their associated militia. The move targets their roles in facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling, according to the Treasury Department.
Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Karen National Army (KNA), and his group have long held sway over a strategic area along the Thai-Burmese border. This region is notorious for housing numerous cyber scam networks responsible for defrauding Americans, per the department's statement.
Myawaddy, a critical battleground, sees ongoing conflict between Myanmar's junta and rebel forces. The town handles over $1 billion in border trade annually. Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender emphasized that these cyber scams generate substantial revenue for criminal entities, at the expense of victims' security and savings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Smuggling with Successful Operations
Tripura Police Cracks Human Trafficking Racket with Key Arrests
Israeli Authorities Bust Major Human Trafficking Ring in Jerusalem
Undercover Spa Exposed: Thane Police Busts Human Trafficking Racket
Battling the Shadows: Internet Blackouts Target Human Trafficking in Southeast Asia