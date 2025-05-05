Border Villages Demand Urgent Repairs for Incomplete Bunkers Amid Rising Tensions
Jammu residents urgently seek repair and completion of border bunkers amidst rising cross-border tensions. Recent attacks have heightened fear, leaving villagers vulnerable due to dilapidated bunkers. Despite some government efforts, many structures remain incomplete, prompting calls for intervention and robust action against Pakistan.
In Jammu, border villagers are sounding the alarm over the urgent need to repair and complete bunkers that stand as their only protection during cross-border hostilities.
The call for action comes in the wake of a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, unsettling the fragile peace established by the 2021 ceasefire agreement. Residents of villages close to the border cite the 'deteriorating state' of bunkers as a significant vulnerability.
Villages like Chandu Chak, positioned a mere 500 meters from Pakistani posts and having endured previous shelling, have incomplete and scarcely functional bunkers. As fear and anxiety mount, locals urge the Indian government to expedite repairs and respond decisively to the threat from across the border.
