Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Controversial Executive Actions

The U.S. Supreme Court has stepped into a series of high-profile cases involving President Donald Trump's administration, with critical implications spanning immigration policy, executive power, and civil rights. The court's decisions on these matters will shape Trump's legacy and could lead to sweeping changes in U.S. governance and policy.

Key controversies include Trump's move to restrict automatic birthright citizenship and the deportation of Venezuelan migrants classified by authorities as gang-affiliated. The court's handling of these sensitive issues will determine the scope of executive power following their challenges from various advocacy and legal groups.

Additionally, Trump's measures such as the transgender military service ban, cuts to teacher training grants, and shifts in international aid distribution are under scrutiny. The outcomes will test the boundaries of presidential authority and the balance of power within federal agencies as the court deliberates these contentious decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)