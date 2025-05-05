Tragic Bandit Ambush: Northeast Nigeria Faces Devastating Attack

A tragic incident in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria, resulted in the deaths of at least 19 individuals, believed to be victims of a bandit ambush and livestock theft operation, as confirmed by the police and local residents on Monday.

The attack unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gwana district, targeting a local security patrol. According to the Bauchi police command, civilians from a neighboring village were also killed during their attempt to escape the violent confrontation.

Bauchi police commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, stated that operational tactical teams dispatched to the scene recovered the casualties' bodies. The ambush is part of a broader pattern of violence by heavily armed gangs, colloquially known as bandits, who have been causing destruction across northwest Nigeria, involving kidnappings, killings, and theft of livestock.

(With inputs from agencies.)