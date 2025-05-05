Left Menu

Tragic Bandit Ambush: Northeast Nigeria Faces Devastating Attack

At least 19 people lost their lives in a suspected bandit ambush and livestock rustling operation in Bauchi state, Nigeria. The attack took place in Gwana district during a local security patrol, leading to deaths among civilians and security personnel. The bandits also stole cattle and sheep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:06 IST
Tragic Bandit Ambush: Northeast Nigeria Faces Devastating Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria, resulted in the deaths of at least 19 individuals, believed to be victims of a bandit ambush and livestock theft operation, as confirmed by the police and local residents on Monday.

The attack unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gwana district, targeting a local security patrol. According to the Bauchi police command, civilians from a neighboring village were also killed during their attempt to escape the violent confrontation.

Bauchi police commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, stated that operational tactical teams dispatched to the scene recovered the casualties' bodies. The ambush is part of a broader pattern of violence by heavily armed gangs, colloquially known as bandits, who have been causing destruction across northwest Nigeria, involving kidnappings, killings, and theft of livestock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025