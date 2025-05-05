Community Outrage in Paud: Deity Desecration Sparks Shutdown

In response to a controversial desecration incident involving a local deity, residents of Paud village in Pune district staged a complete shutdown on Monday. The alleged perpetrator, a teenage boy, is said to have sparked widespread outrage across the community.

The 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' organized a motorcycle rally to promote unity among Hindus, further highlighting tensions in the area. Businesses in the region kept their shutters drawn as a form of protest against the incident.

Police have taken swift action by detaining the boy and arresting his father. A memorandum demanding decisive action was delivered to authorities following a large bike rally from Pirangut village. No further disturbances were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)