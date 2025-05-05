Left Menu

Community Outrage in Paud: Deity Desecration Sparks Shutdown

Paud village residents observed a shutdown to protest the alleged desecration of a local deity by a boy. A bike rally organized by the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' called for Hindu unity. The boy was detained and his father arrested. Establishments closed, and a memorandum sought action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a controversial desecration incident involving a local deity, residents of Paud village in Pune district staged a complete shutdown on Monday. The alleged perpetrator, a teenage boy, is said to have sparked widespread outrage across the community.

The 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' organized a motorcycle rally to promote unity among Hindus, further highlighting tensions in the area. Businesses in the region kept their shutters drawn as a form of protest against the incident.

Police have taken swift action by detaining the boy and arresting his father. A memorandum demanding decisive action was delivered to authorities following a large bike rally from Pirangut village. No further disturbances were reported.

