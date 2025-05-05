Community Outrage in Paud: Deity Desecration Sparks Shutdown
Paud village residents observed a shutdown to protest the alleged desecration of a local deity by a boy. A bike rally organized by the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' called for Hindu unity. The boy was detained and his father arrested. Establishments closed, and a memorandum sought action.
- Country:
- India
In response to a controversial desecration incident involving a local deity, residents of Paud village in Pune district staged a complete shutdown on Monday. The alleged perpetrator, a teenage boy, is said to have sparked widespread outrage across the community.
The 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' organized a motorcycle rally to promote unity among Hindus, further highlighting tensions in the area. Businesses in the region kept their shutters drawn as a form of protest against the incident.
Police have taken swift action by detaining the boy and arresting his father. A memorandum demanding decisive action was delivered to authorities following a large bike rally from Pirangut village. No further disturbances were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RPP's Royalist Resurgence: Pushing Monarchy Protests to Restricted Zones
Owaisi Leads Charge Against Waqf Bill, Calls for Nationwide Protests
Unity and Protest: A Community's Struggle for Justice in Munambam
Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump Administration's Policies
Monarchists Demand Change: Nepal's RPP Protests Intensify