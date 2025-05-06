Left Menu

U.S. Approves $181M Communications Equipment Sale to Czech Republic

The U.S. State Department has approved a $181 million sale of communications equipment to the Czech Republic. L3Harris Global Communications will be the main contractor in this deal, aimed at enhancing Czech communications capabilities.

The Pentagon has announced the approval of a significant deal, where the U.S. State Department has sanctioned the potential sale of advanced communications equipment to the Czech Republic, valued at $181 million.

This agreement will see L3Harris Global Communications as the principal contractor, entrusted with supplying high-tech solutions to improve the Czech Republic's communication infrastructure.

The sale underscores the continued collaboration between the two nations in strengthening defense capabilities through advanced technology investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

