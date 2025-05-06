Left Menu

Diplomatic Visit in the Making: Syrian President to Meet Macron in France

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit France following an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. This diplomatic move is expected soon, although no official date has been announced yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa is poised to make a diplomatic visit to France. The Syrian president's office declared the upcoming trip, though a specific date remains undisclosed.

The visit follows Sharaa receiving an invitation in February from French President Emmanuel Macron to arrive in France in the 'coming weeks.'

This trip signifies an important diplomatic engagement between the two nations amid broader geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

