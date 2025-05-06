Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Clash with Russian Military in Kursk

Ukraine's military has reported engagement in combat with Russian forces in the Kursk region. Despite Moscow's assertion of repelling Ukrainian incursion, Ukraine claims its forces held their ground against Russian artillery and air assaults over the past 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has announced an active engagement with Russian forces in the Kursk region over the past day. This statement comes despite Moscow claiming it has successfully repelled a Ukrainian incursion into the area.

In a recent update on Telegram, Ukrainian forces reported that they have resisted Russian attacks and endured artillery and air-dropped bomb assaults.

The development marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the persistent tensions along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

