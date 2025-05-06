Ukrainian Forces Clash with Russian Military in Kursk

Ukraine's military has announced an active engagement with Russian forces in the Kursk region over the past day. This statement comes despite Moscow claiming it has successfully repelled a Ukrainian incursion into the area.

In a recent update on Telegram, Ukrainian forces reported that they have resisted Russian attacks and endured artillery and air-dropped bomb assaults.

The development marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the persistent tensions along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)