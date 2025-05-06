Left Menu

BJP Condemns Kerala Police's Arrest of YouTuber as a Press Freedom Violation

The BJP criticized Kerala police for arresting YouTuber Shajan Skaria, claiming it infringed on constitutional rights and press freedom. Skaria was accused of broadcasting defamatory content. The BJP labeled the arrest as 'authoritarian' and 'intolerant'. Skaria faced charges under multiple sections but was later released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:19 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued strong criticism against Kerala police following the arrest of YouTuber Shajan Skaria, citing it as a direct violation of constitutional rights and press freedom.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the late-night arrest, describing it as an act of intolerance by the ruling Communist party, and vowed that the party would oppose such measures.

Skaria faced accusations of airing defamatory content and subsequent legal charges, but he has since been released on bail, with the BJP expressing its commitment to resist any similar actions by the authorities.

