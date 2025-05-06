Left Menu

India's Copyright Panel Takes on AI Legal Hurdles

India has established a panel to assess whether its copyright laws adequately address disputes related to artificial intelligence (AI). This move comes amid legal challenges faced by OpenAI, with Indian news outlets and publishers alleging unauthorized use of content in training ChatGPT. The panel's recommendations could reshape the legal landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:32 IST
India's Copyright Panel Takes on AI Legal Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has convened a panel of experts to assess the sufficiency of its current copyright laws in dealing with disputes involving artificial intelligence (AI), according to an official memo. The initiative emerges amidst ongoing legal battles faced by OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, who is accused by top Indian media outlets and publishers of utilizing copyrighted content without authorization for AI training purposes.

A group of major Indian news organizations and book publishers has brought a case to the New Delhi high court, asserting that OpenAI's actions infringe on their copyright by using their material without proper approval. This scrutiny could potentially redefine how such legal issues are navigated within India.

The expert committee comprises intellectual property attorneys, government officials, and industry leaders tasked with examining AI's impact on India's copyright regulations. An evaluation of the 1957 Copyright Act's effectiveness in addressing these concerns is underway, with the panel expected to provide policy recommendations. Neither the commerce nor the infotech ministries have commented on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025