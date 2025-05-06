India's Copyright Panel Takes on AI Legal Hurdles

India has convened a panel of experts to assess the sufficiency of its current copyright laws in dealing with disputes involving artificial intelligence (AI), according to an official memo. The initiative emerges amidst ongoing legal battles faced by OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, who is accused by top Indian media outlets and publishers of utilizing copyrighted content without authorization for AI training purposes.

A group of major Indian news organizations and book publishers has brought a case to the New Delhi high court, asserting that OpenAI's actions infringe on their copyright by using their material without proper approval. This scrutiny could potentially redefine how such legal issues are navigated within India.

The expert committee comprises intellectual property attorneys, government officials, and industry leaders tasked with examining AI's impact on India's copyright regulations. An evaluation of the 1957 Copyright Act's effectiveness in addressing these concerns is underway, with the panel expected to provide policy recommendations. Neither the commerce nor the infotech ministries have commented on this development.

