Embassy Extends Legal Aid to Indians on Death Row in Indonesia

The Indian embassy in Indonesia is providing legal aid to three Indian nationals on death row for smuggling drugs. The Delhi High Court was assured by the Centre that aid would continue. The court has requested an update and highlighted the urgency for legal remedies due to strict deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian embassy in Indonesia has stepped in to assist three Indian nationals on death row, providing critical legal aid as they face severe narcotics charges.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, assurances were given by the Centre that efforts to support these individuals would persist unabated. The court is seeking ongoing updates and has expressed concerns over the urgent need for legal remedies, given the stringent deadlines involved.

Convicted in April for smuggling crystal meth, the individuals' families, struggling financially, have welcomed the embassy's proactive approach, which included filing an appeal on their behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

