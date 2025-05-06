Embassy Extends Legal Aid to Indians on Death Row in Indonesia

The Indian embassy in Indonesia has stepped in to assist three Indian nationals on death row, providing critical legal aid as they face severe narcotics charges.

During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, assurances were given by the Centre that efforts to support these individuals would persist unabated. The court is seeking ongoing updates and has expressed concerns over the urgent need for legal remedies, given the stringent deadlines involved.

Convicted in April for smuggling crystal meth, the individuals' families, struggling financially, have welcomed the embassy's proactive approach, which included filing an appeal on their behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)