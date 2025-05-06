Embassy Extends Legal Aid to Indians on Death Row in Indonesia
The Indian embassy in Indonesia is providing legal aid to three Indian nationals on death row for smuggling drugs. The Delhi High Court was assured by the Centre that aid would continue. The court has requested an update and highlighted the urgency for legal remedies due to strict deadlines.
- Country:
- India
The Indian embassy in Indonesia has stepped in to assist three Indian nationals on death row, providing critical legal aid as they face severe narcotics charges.
During a hearing at the Delhi High Court, assurances were given by the Centre that efforts to support these individuals would persist unabated. The court is seeking ongoing updates and has expressed concerns over the urgent need for legal remedies, given the stringent deadlines involved.
Convicted in April for smuggling crystal meth, the individuals' families, struggling financially, have welcomed the embassy's proactive approach, which included filing an appeal on their behalf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to Rehear 52 Cases Amid Controversy Over Justice Varma's Transfer
High Stakes at Delhi High Court: A Father's Fight for Custody Parole
Delhi High Court Orders Social Media Giants to Remove Unauthorized Rafting Video
Delhi High Court Deliberates on PFI Leader's Plea for Extended Custody Parole
Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Unauthorized River Rafting Video