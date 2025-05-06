Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a significant escalation, Israel's military announced on Tuesday that it carried out airstrikes targeting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, specifically aiming at the country's main international airport in Sanaa and several power plants in the vicinity.

Footage broadcasted on Israeli television depicted thick plumes of black smoke rising ominously above Sanaa's skyline. Concurrently, social media shared clips supposedly capturing the multiple airstrikes around the city, with black smoke billowing while the blasts reverberated off the surrounding mountain ranges.

This recent military action marks the second consecutive day of Israeli attacks on the Yemeni rebels. The strikes serve as a response to a missile attack aimed at Israel's airport the previous Sunday, escalating the region's volatile tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)