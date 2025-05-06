Delhi on High Alert: Operation Abhyaas Mock Drill Unfolds Amid Rising Tensions
Delhi Police have heightened security and will monitor social media to prevent misinformation during 'Operation Abhyaas'. This follows a directive from the Union home ministry for mock drills across states amid increased threats after the Pahalgam attack. Patrols focus on high-footfall areas, urging public cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:10 IST
- India
Security has been strengthened in Delhi ahead of the civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', as the city prepares for potential new threats amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.
The Union home ministry has mandated these drills across all states, highlighting the need for vigilance after the Pahalgam terror incident.
Officials are monitoring social media to prevent misinformation that could incite public panic, while extensive patrols cover high-traffic areas.
