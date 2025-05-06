Delhi on High Alert: Operation Abhyaas Mock Drill Unfolds Amid Rising Tensions

Security has been strengthened in Delhi ahead of the civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', as the city prepares for potential new threats amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

The Union home ministry has mandated these drills across all states, highlighting the need for vigilance after the Pahalgam terror incident.

Officials are monitoring social media to prevent misinformation that could incite public panic, while extensive patrols cover high-traffic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)