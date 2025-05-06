Left Menu

Delhi on High Alert: Operation Abhyaas Mock Drill Unfolds Amid Rising Tensions

Delhi Police have heightened security and will monitor social media to prevent misinformation during 'Operation Abhyaas'. This follows a directive from the Union home ministry for mock drills across states amid increased threats after the Pahalgam attack. Patrols focus on high-footfall areas, urging public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:10 IST
Delhi on High Alert: Operation Abhyaas Mock Drill Unfolds Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been strengthened in Delhi ahead of the civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', as the city prepares for potential new threats amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

The Union home ministry has mandated these drills across all states, highlighting the need for vigilance after the Pahalgam terror incident.

Officials are monitoring social media to prevent misinformation that could incite public panic, while extensive patrols cover high-traffic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025