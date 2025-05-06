Left Menu

Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Unveils Preparedness Plan

A nationwide mock drill will be conducted to assess civil defence readiness against potential hostile attacks. Involving multiple states and sectors, the drill aims to train volunteers and officials. The initiative follows recent terror threats and involves extensive coordination among various emergency services and government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards national security preparedness, a comprehensive mock drill is set to take place across India on Wednesday. This initiative, the first of its kind since 1971, will involve operationalising air-raid sirens and training citizens in effective evacuation protocols.

The drill, mobilised by the Union Home Ministry, comes in response to rising tensions with Pakistan, notably after the Pahalgam terror attack. It will see participation from over six lakh volunteers, including students, government employees, hospital staff, and uniformed personnel.

Authorities will target vulnerable locations such as metro cities and border areas, checking capabilities and rectifying shortcomings in defence mechanisms. The exercise underscores the urgent need for robust civil defence strategies in the face of emerging geopolitical threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

