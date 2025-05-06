Bribery Scandal Unfolds at ESIC Hospital: Arrests in Faridabad
A bribery scandal was uncovered at ESIC Hospital in Faridabad, involving a nursing orderly and other personnel accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe for a staff nurse position. The anti-corruption bureau executed a sting operation, arresting four individuals and investigating further for potential involvement of additional hospital staff.
An ESIC Hospital and Medical College nursing orderly in Faridabad was captured red-handed accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a job applicant aspiring to join as a staff nurse.
The anti-corruption bureau arrested Deepak Sharma after orchestrating a covert sting operation. Along with Sharma, three others involved were also apprehended: Nursing Orderly Deendayal, Assistant Nursing Superintendent Hari Singh, and manager of Sudarshan Facilities Private Limited, Yogesh Sharma.
The arrests followed a complaint where the applicant alleged a demand for Rs 3 lakh to secure his employment. Authorities are investigating potential involvement of additional hospital staff, said Anil Kumar Yadav, the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Faridabad.
