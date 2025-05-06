Left Menu

Hooda's Rallying Cry: Protecting India's Constitutional Soul

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasizes the importance of protecting the Indian Constitution, warning against efforts to undermine its integrity. Speaking at Congress' Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan in Gurugram, Hooda criticizes misuse of institutions and calls for public support to uphold democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:09 IST
Hooda's Rallying Cry: Protecting India's Constitutional Soul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stressed the crucial role of the Constitution, describing it as the soul of India. During a Congress initiative in Gurugram, he highlighted efforts to weaken constitutional institutions and urged every citizen to protect these democratic foundations.

Hooda, part of the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan, addressed the public, condemning actions such as tampering with the electoral process and misusing investigation agencies for political reasons. He affirmed that the Congress will resist any BJP plans that threaten the Constitution.

Fielding questions from media, Hooda welcomed the caste census and reiterated Congress' demand to remove the 50 percent reservation cap. He also criticized Punjab's actions affecting Haryana's water share, emphasizing the need to uphold the federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025