Hooda's Rallying Cry: Protecting India's Constitutional Soul

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stressed the crucial role of the Constitution, describing it as the soul of India. During a Congress initiative in Gurugram, he highlighted efforts to weaken constitutional institutions and urged every citizen to protect these democratic foundations.

Hooda, part of the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan, addressed the public, condemning actions such as tampering with the electoral process and misusing investigation agencies for political reasons. He affirmed that the Congress will resist any BJP plans that threaten the Constitution.

Fielding questions from media, Hooda welcomed the caste census and reiterated Congress' demand to remove the 50 percent reservation cap. He also criticized Punjab's actions affecting Haryana's water share, emphasizing the need to uphold the federal structure.

