Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement Heralds New Era

On Tuesday, the UK and India signed a long-awaited free trade agreement, aiming to elevate their trade exchange by £25.5 billion by 2040. The deal comes after three years of negotiations often disturbed by changes in leadership and external trade pressures from countries like the U.S.

Both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the agreement as ambitious, marking India's significant opening of its markets to British goods and services. Key tariff reductions will be made on goods like whisky and automobiles, promising economic benefits for both nations.

This agreement, pivotal for the post-Brexit British economy, presents a significant shift in the UK's trade strategies and aims for a strengthened trade frame amidst global uncertainties. It encompasses complex details on tariff lines, business mobility, and social security terms between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)