Tragic Inferno at Odisha Cracker Unit Claims Two Lives
A devastating fire at a cracker manufacturing unit in Odisha's Bhadrak district killed two people and injured five. The fire, triggered by a suspected gas cylinder leak, resulted in a rapid, destructive blaze. Authorities have initiated investigations while offering financial aid to victims' families.
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a fire erupted at a cracker manufacturing unit in Odisha's Bhadrak district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring five others, according to police sources.
The fire broke out at the plant located on the Haladiha Bypass, along Chandbali Road. Victims included 12-year-old SK Musaraf and 40-year-old Raitun Bibi, with the injured identified as Ranjita Jena, Sultana Bibi, and Arzifa Khatoon among others.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced Rs 4 lakh aid for families of the deceased. While the cause remains under investigation, preliminary reports link the fire to a cooking gas cylinder leak.
