Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan in Conflict After Kashmir Attack
India launched attacks on suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly incident in Kashmir last month. Both nations have heightened tensions, closing airspace and land borders. India accuses Pakistan of aiding separatists, while Pakistan denies involvement and seeks international mediation.
In a significant escalation of cross-border tensions, India launched offensives against suspected militant camps within Pakistan on Wednesday. This action was a direct response to last month's tragic events in Kashmir, where 26 people, predominantly tourists, were killed.
Pakistan has moved to deny allegations of involvement, requesting an impartial investigation into the incident. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also called upon the United States to urge India to take a more measured approach.
The growing hostilities have led both countries to take drastic bilateral measures, including closing airspaces, halting visa agreements, and reducing embassy staff. The suspension of key treaties, such as the one governing Indus River waters, highlights the gravity of the situation, with potential serious consequences looming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
