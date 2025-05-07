China and U.S. Hold Key Economic Talks in Switzerland

In a significant diplomatic initiative, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to conduct a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Switzerland. According to the Chinese commerce ministry, this meeting will take place between May 9 and May 12, marking an important dialogue between the two economic superpowers.

Following this pivotal meeting in Switzerland, He Lifeng is set to travel to France for another crucial engagement. From May 12 to May 16, he will participate in the China-France Economic and Financial Dialogue, further showcasing China's commitment to reinforcing international economic partnerships.

This series of meetings underscores the strategic economic interactions that are taking place between China and significant global economies, reflecting the importance of sustainable dialogue in fostering economic cooperation on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)