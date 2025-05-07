Left Menu

China and U.S. Hold Key Economic Talks in Switzerland

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Switzerland for key discussions. The visit, set for May 9-12, aims to strengthen economic ties, followed by participation in the China-France Economic and Financial Dialogue in France from May 12-16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:51 IST
China and U.S. Hold Key Economic Talks in Switzerland
In a significant diplomatic initiative, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng is scheduled to conduct a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Switzerland. According to the Chinese commerce ministry, this meeting will take place between May 9 and May 12, marking an important dialogue between the two economic superpowers.

Following this pivotal meeting in Switzerland, He Lifeng is set to travel to France for another crucial engagement. From May 12 to May 16, he will participate in the China-France Economic and Financial Dialogue, further showcasing China's commitment to reinforcing international economic partnerships.

This series of meetings underscores the strategic economic interactions that are taking place between China and significant global economies, reflecting the importance of sustainable dialogue in fostering economic cooperation on an international scale.

