Miraculous Survival: Eight Migrants Found Alive After Capsizing Drama

Eight migrants, initially feared lost at sea after their boat capsized off the California coast, have been rescued alive, bringing a somber end to a human smuggling incident that claimed four lives, U.S. officials announced.

The group, discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents at an inland transit hub, had been ferried from the Del Mar beach by three vehicles, having somehow reached the shore after their vessel overturned.

The revelation came after federal attorneys charged five Mexican nationals with migrant smuggling, shedding light on the confusion and chaos that ensued as emergency services responded to the disaster in San Diego.

(With inputs from agencies.)