Rajasthan Schools Shut Down Amid Tensions at Indo-Pak Border

In a precautionary move, all schools across four border districts of Rajasthan have been closed due to recent missile strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, an official disclosed.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer are the affected districts, where both government and private educational institutions have suspended operations, as confirmed by a senior official to PTI.

These strategically crucial districts bordering Pakistan are now on high alert, with mock drills set to commence following instructions from the Centre. Preparations for these drills have been fully completed, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)