Rajasthan Schools Shut Down Amid Tensions at Indo-Pak Border
In response to missile strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, schools in four Rajasthan border districts are closed. Government and private schools in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer remain shut. The districts, situated along the Indo-Pak border, are on high alert with mock drills scheduled.
07-05-2025
In a precautionary move, all schools across four border districts of Rajasthan have been closed due to recent missile strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, an official disclosed.
Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer are the affected districts, where both government and private educational institutions have suspended operations, as confirmed by a senior official to PTI.
These strategically crucial districts bordering Pakistan are now on high alert, with mock drills set to commence following instructions from the Centre. Preparations for these drills have been fully completed, the official added.
