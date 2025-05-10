U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Issues Urgent Air Attack Alert
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has warned of a significant air attack potentially occurring over the next few days. The embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to be ready to seek shelter if an air alert is issued.
This urgent notice underscores ongoing regional tensions and the risks posed to foreign nationals, highlighting the need for heightened awareness and quick response in crisis situations.
