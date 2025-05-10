Escalation Looms: Indo-Pak Tensions Flare Over Cross-Border Strikes

Tensions between India and Pakistan have dramatically escalated after both nations engaged in cross-border military strikes. Pakistan has convened its National Command Authority, the top body overseeing its nuclear arsenal, following reports of Indian missile attacks on its bases. The situation has sparked international concern given the potential for nuclear conflict.

In the wake of these developments, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have intensified. The United States has offered to facilitate talks, urging both sides to avoid further conflict. The fighting, which has resulted in numerous casualties, marks the worst escalation between these neighbors in decades.

Casualty reports on both sides indicate at least 48 fatalities, although these figures remain unverified. The ongoing conflict has also prompted significant damage in both countries, with drone strikes and missile attacks affecting several regions. Calls for peace and restraint continue to pour in from the international community.

