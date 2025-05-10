Left Menu

Tensions Without Authority: Meeting Unscheduled

Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif, stated no meeting of the National Command Authority was planned after a military operation against India. The military had previously mentioned the Prime Minister's call for a meeting, but it was later clarified that no such assembly would occur.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the aftermath of a military operation against India, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that no meeting of the National Command Authority, the crucial body overseeing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, is on the agenda.

This announcement comes after Pakistan's military indicated earlier that Prime Minister had requested the nation's top civil-military authorities to convene.

However, Asif's clarification now dismisses any immediate plans for such an authoritative gathering, leaving the situation tense but unchanged at the institutional decision-making level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

