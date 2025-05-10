Escalating Tensions: Indo-Pak Conflict Reaches New Heights

Escalating military strikes between Pakistan and India have ignited the highest level of conflict since 1999, prompting nuclear concerns and international calls for dialogue. The United States has urged both nuclear-armed neighbors to de-escalate tensions and engage in direct communication to avoid catastrophic miscalculations.

The conflict has seen Pakistan target multiple Indian bases, while India has reported limited damage and casualties. As fears rise, civilian populations near the border have begun stockpiling supplies and seeking safe havens, highlighting the potential humanitarian implications of further military escalation.

Despite the volatility, some officials on both sides have indicated a willingness to halt aggressive actions if the counterpart shows restraint. India has reiterated its commitment to measured responses, contingent on similar restraint from Pakistan. The world watches closely as both nations navigate this precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)