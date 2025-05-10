Supreme Court's Support Lifts Women's Morale in Army

The Supreme Court has issued an interim directive instructing the Centre not to release Short Service Commission women Army officers embroiled in legal challenges over their denial of permanent commissions. This move has been positively received by many, including the Congress, citing it as a morale boost for women in the armed forces.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Anuma Acharya praised the court's decision, reinforcing the party's commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces. She highlighted the importance of retaining experienced women officers for guiding young soldiers, reflecting broader changes since women started joining through the NDA.

Amid discussions about maintaining a young armed force cadre, the Supreme Court emphasized the value of experienced women officers. The decision, seen as a hopeful development, stresses that their service should be utilized elsewhere instead of engaging in prolonged legal battles.

