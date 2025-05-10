Left Menu

Supreme Court's Support Lifts Women's Morale in Army

The Supreme Court prevented the Centre from releasing Short Service Commission women Army officers who challenged their denial of permanent commission, boosting their morale. The decision reflects growing support for women's roles in the military and highlights the legal battles faced to secure their positions.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:12 IST
The Supreme Court has issued an interim directive instructing the Centre not to release Short Service Commission women Army officers embroiled in legal challenges over their denial of permanent commissions. This move has been positively received by many, including the Congress, citing it as a morale boost for women in the armed forces.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Anuma Acharya praised the court's decision, reinforcing the party's commitment to supporting the Indian Armed Forces. She highlighted the importance of retaining experienced women officers for guiding young soldiers, reflecting broader changes since women started joining through the NDA.

Amid discussions about maintaining a young armed force cadre, the Supreme Court emphasized the value of experienced women officers. The decision, seen as a hopeful development, stresses that their service should be utilized elsewhere instead of engaging in prolonged legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

