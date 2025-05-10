Left Menu

Amid Ceasefire Claims, Ukrainian Soldiers Battle Unabated Conflict

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire coinciding with a military parade, Ukrainian soldiers report continued fighting as they seek medical attention for their injuries. The ceasefire, perceived as a ruse by Ukraine, is part of ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:27 IST
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian soldiers continue to endure the brunt of battle, seeking treatment for injuries that underscore the dissonance between declarations and reality.

Stanislav, a soldier receiving care in a field hospital, dismissed the ceasefire announcement as ineffective, noting ongoing shelling and attacks.

Putin's ceasefire, aligning with a military parade, is met with skepticism, with Ukrainian officials viewing it as strategic manipulation amid persistent conflict in regions like Zaporizhzhia.

