Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian soldiers continue to endure the brunt of battle, seeking treatment for injuries that underscore the dissonance between declarations and reality.

Stanislav, a soldier receiving care in a field hospital, dismissed the ceasefire announcement as ineffective, noting ongoing shelling and attacks.

Putin's ceasefire, aligning with a military parade, is met with skepticism, with Ukrainian officials viewing it as strategic manipulation amid persistent conflict in regions like Zaporizhzhia.

