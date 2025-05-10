Amid Ceasefire Claims, Ukrainian Soldiers Battle Unabated Conflict
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire coinciding with a military parade, Ukrainian soldiers report continued fighting as they seek medical attention for their injuries. The ceasefire, perceived as a ruse by Ukraine, is part of ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:27 IST
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian soldiers continue to endure the brunt of battle, seeking treatment for injuries that underscore the dissonance between declarations and reality.
Stanislav, a soldier receiving care in a field hospital, dismissed the ceasefire announcement as ineffective, noting ongoing shelling and attacks.
Putin's ceasefire, aligning with a military parade, is met with skepticism, with Ukrainian officials viewing it as strategic manipulation amid persistent conflict in regions like Zaporizhzhia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BSF and Punjab Police Uncover Smuggling Operation: Drones and Heroin Seized
Night of Drones: Ukraine Under Siege
Russia Downs 51 Ukrainian Drones in Rapid Defense Operation
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumphs: 42 Russian Drones Destroyed
Drones Bomb Vessel Carrying Humanitarian Aid to Gaza: International Outcry