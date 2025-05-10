Historic India-Pakistan Ceasefire: A Step Toward Peace
India and Pakistan have agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire, welcomed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. This decision halts all military actions and aims for peace along the border. Congress leaders emphasize the importance of national security and call for dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring praised the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that this marks an end to Pakistan's support for terrorism.
The directors general of military operations of both nations have agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The decision was unveiled after US President Donald Trump mediated talks that led to an immediate ceasefire agreement.
Congress leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining national security and pushed for transparency in the ceasefire terms. They highlighted the need for Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure to sustain peace along the border, benefiting border communities.
