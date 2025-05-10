Left Menu

Historic India-Pakistan Ceasefire: A Step Toward Peace

India and Pakistan have agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire, welcomed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. This decision halts all military actions and aims for peace along the border. Congress leaders emphasize the importance of national security and call for dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:17 IST
Historic India-Pakistan Ceasefire: A Step Toward Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring praised the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that this marks an end to Pakistan's support for terrorism.

The directors general of military operations of both nations have agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The decision was unveiled after US President Donald Trump mediated talks that led to an immediate ceasefire agreement.

Congress leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining national security and pushed for transparency in the ceasefire terms. They highlighted the need for Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure to sustain peace along the border, benefiting border communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025