Sanjay Seth Attends Russia’s 80th Victory Day Celebrations, Strengthens Defence Ties

India’s Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence), Shri Sanjay Seth, paid an official visit to Russia from May 8 to 9, 2025, where he participated in a series of high-level engagements, culminating in his attendance at the grand Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. This year marked the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s historic triumph in the Second World War (1941–1945), a milestone event commemorated with great solemnity and pride by the Russian Federation.

Participation in Victory Day Parade

On May 9, 2025, the Victory Day Parade was held at Red Square in Moscow to honor the extraordinary sacrifices and bravery of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War. Shri Sanjay Seth joined other international dignitaries to witness the majestic parade, which showcased Russia’s military prowess, historical legacy, and deep reverence for its wartime heroes.

As part of the solemn tributes, Shri Seth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located near the Kremlin Wall. This act of homage represented India's respect for the immense loss endured by the Russian people and reinforced the mutual admiration between the two nations rooted in shared history and solidarity.

Diplomatic Engagement with President Vladimir Putin

During his visit, Shri Sanjay Seth called on the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin. The Minister extended India’s heartfelt congratulations to Russia on the 80th Victory Day anniversary and conveyed the sentiments of the Indian leadership and people. The brief interaction highlighted the importance India places on its ties with Russia, especially in the context of global peace and strategic cooperation.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

A key highlight of the visit was Shri Sanjay Seth’s bilateral meeting with the Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Alexander Fomin. In a candid and constructive dialogue, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing defence engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India-Russia military and military-technical cooperation.

They discussed the full spectrum of defence collaboration under existing institutional frameworks such as the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). Both sides agreed to enhance regular consultations, explore new areas of cooperation, and continue capacity-building measures amid evolving global and regional security dynamics.

In particular, Shri Seth expressed gratitude to the Russian government and its people for their consistent support to India, especially in countering the threat of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. This message underscored India’s firm stance against terrorism and the necessity of global collaboration in ensuring regional stability.

Interaction with the Indian Community

The Raksha Rajya Mantri also took the opportunity to engage with the vibrant Indian diaspora during an interaction held at the Embassy of India in Moscow. Addressing prominent members of the Indian community, Shri Seth acknowledged their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cultural and economic ties between India and Russia.

He encouraged the Indian diaspora to continue acting as goodwill ambassadors and expressed appreciation for their achievements in various fields. The event highlighted India’s emphasis on engaging with its global community and reinforcing people-to-people links.

A Testament to a Timeless Partnership

Shri Sanjay Seth’s participation in the Victory Day commemorations and his series of diplomatic meetings reaffirmed the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. The visit served as a strong message of mutual trust, shared values, and commitment to peace and security in the contemporary global order.

As the two nations continue to build on decades of robust cooperation, this visit marks yet another milestone in their enduring bilateral relationship, paving the way for deeper defence collaboration and a closer alignment of strategic interests.