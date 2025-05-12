IAF Denies Strikes on Pakistan's Kirana Hills Amid Social Media Buzz
The Indian Air Force categorically denied social media rumors of a strike on Pakistan's Kirana Hills, reportedly housing a nuclear facility. At a briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti dismissed claims, with India targeting an airbase in Sargodha. Key military officials addressed the media.
The Indian Air Force has strongly rebutted social media claims that it targeted Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which some reports suggest is the site of a nuclear facility. This denial came from Air Marshal AK Bharti during a media briefing focused on the ongoing Operation Sindoor.
As speculation swirled about India's alleged strike on a nuclear storage facility, Air Marshal Bharti clarified that no such action was taken against Kirana Hills. Instead, he maintained that India's military campaign targeted a different location, specifically an airbase in Sargodha.
The media briefing also featured insights from other top military officials, including Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod, further dispelling circulating rumors.
