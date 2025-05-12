Left Menu

IAF Denies Strikes on Pakistan's Kirana Hills Amid Social Media Buzz

The Indian Air Force categorically denied social media rumors of a strike on Pakistan's Kirana Hills, reportedly housing a nuclear facility. At a briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti dismissed claims, with India targeting an airbase in Sargodha. Key military officials addressed the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:12 IST
IAF Denies Strikes on Pakistan's Kirana Hills Amid Social Media Buzz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has strongly rebutted social media claims that it targeted Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which some reports suggest is the site of a nuclear facility. This denial came from Air Marshal AK Bharti during a media briefing focused on the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

As speculation swirled about India's alleged strike on a nuclear storage facility, Air Marshal Bharti clarified that no such action was taken against Kirana Hills. Instead, he maintained that India's military campaign targeted a different location, specifically an airbase in Sargodha.

The media briefing also featured insights from other top military officials, including Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod, further dispelling circulating rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025