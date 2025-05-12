Left Menu

Martyr's Last Salute: Bihar Village Bids Adieu to BSF Hero

The last rites of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, killed in Pakistani firing, were held in Bihar with full state honors. A large crowd gathered to pay respects, and his son called for justice. Political leaders also attended, praising Imtiaz's sacrifice and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:42 IST
  • India

The last rites of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani firing, were conducted with full state honors in his native Bihar, marking a somber tribute to the fallen soldier. The event drew a significant crowd of mourners to his village in Saran district.

A deeply emotional atmosphere enveloped Narayanpur village as locals and people from neighboring areas gathered to pay their respects. Amidst patriotic chants, the officer's family and a grieving community remembered his bravery and sacrifice, while political figures acknowledged his service to the nation.

His son, Imran, expressed pride in his father's strength and called for justice against further terror attacks. At Patna airport, where his remains arrived, political leaders paid their respects, underscoring the valor of soldiers like Imtiaz who safeguard the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

