In a surprising appointment, Todd Blanche, known for representing Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, is now the acting Librarian of Congress, the Justice Department announced. This decision comes in the wake of Carla Hayden's dismissal last week, amidst conservative criticism over her perceived 'woke' agenda. Hayden had been initially appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Blanche's new role follows his tenure as Deputy Attorney General, succeeding his efforts as a criminal defense attorney managing two significant cases against Trump under the Biden administration. Blanche, who has extensive experience as a federal prosecutor, gained prominence as a vital part of Trump's defense team during the highly-publicized New York hush money trial, which concluded with a conviction on 34 felony counts.

The recent developments hint at significant shifts in the provision's leadership at the Library of Congress, aligning with broader political critiques and pressures.

