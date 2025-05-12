ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Tragedy

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has attributed responsibility to Russia for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014, a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 298 passengers and crew. The Dutch government expressed satisfaction with the ruling, describing it as a critical step towards justice.

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine amid conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. In a significant 2022 ruling, Dutch courts convicted three men of murder in absentia, but Russia deemed the verdict unacceptable and refused extradition.

The case, brought by Australia and the Netherlands, stresses accountability and highlights the importance of adherence to international law. Although the ICAO, based in Montreal, lacks enforcement power, its moral influence remains significant in establishing global aviation standards. It remains uncertain how Russia will respond to calls for reparations negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)