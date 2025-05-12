Left Menu

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Tragedy

The U.N. aviation council has declared Russia responsible for the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, which killed 298 people. The Dutch and Australian governments seek reparations through the ICAO, emphasizing accountability and justice for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:00 IST
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has attributed responsibility to Russia for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014, a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 298 passengers and crew. The Dutch government expressed satisfaction with the ruling, describing it as a critical step towards justice.

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine amid conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. In a significant 2022 ruling, Dutch courts convicted three men of murder in absentia, but Russia deemed the verdict unacceptable and refused extradition.

The case, brought by Australia and the Netherlands, stresses accountability and highlights the importance of adherence to international law. Although the ICAO, based in Montreal, lacks enforcement power, its moral influence remains significant in establishing global aviation standards. It remains uncertain how Russia will respond to calls for reparations negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025