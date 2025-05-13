Belgium's Boosted Defense Budget Amid Paratrooper Mishap
Three Belgian paratroopers were injured during exercises in Scotland, as announced by Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever. While details of the incident remain sparse, Belgium is set to enhance its defense spending to 2% of GDP, aligning with NATO commitments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:06 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever disclosed on Monday that three soldiers from the country's parachute regiment sustained injuries during a training exercise in Scotland. However, specifics about the incident have not been released.
In a bid to fulfill NATO commitments, Belgium is poised to elevate its defense expenditure to 2% of its GDP this year. This increase aligns with the minimum spending threshold agreed upon by NATO member countries.
The decision underscores Belgium's dedication to strengthening its military capabilities and ensuring that its forces remain in line with allied standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Berlin's Pledge to Fortify NATO Amid Shifting European Geopolitics
Trailblazing the Future: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej as Africa’s Influential Leader
Protecting NATO's Flank: The Strategic Role of U.S. in Europe
Medvedev's Ominous Threat: NATO's New Members in the Crosshairs
Senators Call for Probe on Humanitarian Aid Controls Amid Gaza Crisis