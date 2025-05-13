Left Menu

Belgium's Boosted Defense Budget Amid Paratrooper Mishap

Three Belgian paratroopers were injured during exercises in Scotland, as announced by Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever. While details of the incident remain sparse, Belgium is set to enhance its defense spending to 2% of GDP, aligning with NATO commitments.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever disclosed on Monday that three soldiers from the country's parachute regiment sustained injuries during a training exercise in Scotland. However, specifics about the incident have not been released.

In a bid to fulfill NATO commitments, Belgium is poised to elevate its defense expenditure to 2% of its GDP this year. This increase aligns with the minimum spending threshold agreed upon by NATO member countries.

The decision underscores Belgium's dedication to strengthening its military capabilities and ensuring that its forces remain in line with allied standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

