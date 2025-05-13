Guilty Verdict in the Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: A Landmark Decision by Coimbatore Mahila Court

The Coimbatore Mahila court delivered a landmark verdict on Tuesday, declaring all nine men guilty in the high-profile Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case.

Judge R Nandhini Devi announced that the quantum of punishment would be decided later in the day. Those found guilty faced accusations including criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, rape, gang rape, and extortion, crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

The case first came to light after a student lodged a complaint, triggering widespread outrage and discussion within the state assembly. Initially investigated by local police, the case was transferred to the CB-CID and later to the CBI in 2019. The CBI sought the highest punishment and compensation for the victims, reinforcing the call for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)