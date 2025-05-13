Arrests Made in Connection with Attack on RSS Office in Imphal
Two individuals have been apprehended for their suspected role in the attack on the RSS office in Imphal. This follows last year's protests that erupted after the discovery of six bodies, leading to widespread unrest and vandalism of political properties.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained two individuals believed to be involved in last year's attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal, according to a police report released Tuesday.
The suspects, Haobijam Khumarjit, aged 45, and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh, aged 41, were apprehended from Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East on Monday. Their arrest comes nearly a year after the RSS office in Haraorou was targeted during a series of protests across the Imphal valley.
The unrest was sparked by the grim discovery of the bodies of six abducted individuals, which led to widespread damage to the residences of several politicians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in NYC Amid Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli Protests
Phalgam attack fallout: Govt sends formal letter to BBC over its reports terming terrorists 'militants'.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Honors Victims of Pahalgam Attack
Dilip Ghosh Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Criticizes Pakistan's Stance
Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack