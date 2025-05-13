Arrests Made in Connection with Attack on RSS Office in Imphal

Authorities have detained two individuals believed to be involved in last year's attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal, according to a police report released Tuesday.

The suspects, Haobijam Khumarjit, aged 45, and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh, aged 41, were apprehended from Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East on Monday. Their arrest comes nearly a year after the RSS office in Haraorou was targeted during a series of protests across the Imphal valley.

The unrest was sparked by the grim discovery of the bodies of six abducted individuals, which led to widespread damage to the residences of several politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)