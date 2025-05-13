Left Menu

Arrests Made in Connection with Attack on RSS Office in Imphal

Two individuals have been apprehended for their suspected role in the attack on the RSS office in Imphal. This follows last year's protests that erupted after the discovery of six bodies, leading to widespread unrest and vandalism of political properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have detained two individuals believed to be involved in last year's attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Imphal, according to a police report released Tuesday.

The suspects, Haobijam Khumarjit, aged 45, and Haobijam Mangangcha Singh, aged 41, were apprehended from Yumnam Khunou in Imphal East on Monday. Their arrest comes nearly a year after the RSS office in Haraorou was targeted during a series of protests across the Imphal valley.

The unrest was sparked by the grim discovery of the bodies of six abducted individuals, which led to widespread damage to the residences of several politicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

