Supreme Court Halts Demolition in Chandni Chowk Amidst MCD Ineptness

The Supreme Court stayed demolition in Chandni Chowk, critiquing the MCD for its failure to prevent illegal constructions. The court requested an independent site inspection, questioning the MCD's reports. Amid concerns of collusion, a CBI probe into unauthorized constructions is considered as new deadlines are set for compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has paused the demolition of properties in the Fatehpuri area of Chandni Chowk, expressing dissatisfaction with the inefficacy of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

During a session with Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, the court criticized the MCD for failing to curb illegal commercial constructions, as highlighted by intervening parties.

The court has now instructed the MCD to provide a comprehensive status report, threatening contempt action for non-compliance, and is contemplating a CBI probe into the suspected collusion of MCD officials with builders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

