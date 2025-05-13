Tragedy Strikes: Russian Bombing Claims Lives in Kharkiv

A tragic incident unfolded in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv on Tuesday when a Russian guided bomb attack claimed the lives of at least three individuals, a local official confirmed. The attack is the latest in a series of violent confrontations that have plagued the region.

The official, while confirming the casualties, refrained from providing further information concerning the attack. The lack of details reflects the tense and volatile environment that continues to dominate the area.

This incident highlights the ongoing hostilities and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with recurrent attacks causing significant loss and distress among the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)