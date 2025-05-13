Left Menu

Iraq's Broad Amnesty Law: A Step Towards Justice

Iraq has released over 19,000 prisoners this year under a new amnesty law easing overcrowding and including some convicted of terrorism-related crimes. It excludes those involved in killings. The law allows retrials for those claiming coerced confessions. It addresses prison overcrowding and halts executions.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Iraq
  • Iraq

This year, more than 19,000 prisoners have been released in Iraq under a comprehensive amnesty law aimed at addressing prison overcrowding, according to judicial authorities. The legislation provides clemency for certain terrorism-related convictions but excludes those involved in killings, corruption, theft, and drug-related offenses.

The move follows a meeting in Baghdad involving top judicial authorities, including the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zeidan, who discussed the practical aspects of the law, passed earlier this year. A statement following the meeting clarified that the law has benefited 93,597 people overall, including those sentenced in absentia, released on bail, or having pending arrest warrants.

Iraq's justice minister has highlighted the prison crisis, with facilities housing approximately 65,000 inmates despite capacity limitations. The law also permits retrials for defendants claiming confessions were coerced under duress, a stipulation supported by Sunni lawmakers who have argued that their community faced disproportionate targeting. Executions, particularly those without proper legal notifications, have been halted, drawing criticism from international human rights advocates.

