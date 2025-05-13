India Raises Alarm Over Ban on Bangladesh's Awami League
India has expressed concern over Bangladesh's interim government's decision to ban the Awami League party under the Anti-Terrorism Act. India emphasizes the importance of free and fair elections while highlighting the shrinking democratic space. The ban aims to protect national security and ongoing legal proceedings.
In a significant diplomatic development, India has raised concerns regarding the Bangladesh interim government's decision to ban the Awami League party, once headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
New Delhi has emphasized the need for conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections, reinforcing its commitment to democratic principles and political freedoms in the region.
The ban, as explained by spokesperson Shafiqul Alam, is touted as necessary for safeguarding Bangladesh's national security, ensuring the safety of activists, and safeguarding the integrity of ongoing legal trials associated with the International Crimes Tribunal.
