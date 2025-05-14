Left Menu

U.N. Condemns Israel's Blockade: A Call for Action in Gaza

The United Nations criticizes Israel for imposing harsh conditions on Palestinians in Gaza, warning of an impending famine. U.N. officials call for urgent action, while Israel denies the claims. The blockade has severely restricted the flow of humanitarian aid, risking widespread starvation and raising concerns of potential genocide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-05-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 05:37 IST
U.N. Condemns Israel's Blockade: A Call for Action in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has issued a severe rebuke to Israel, accusing it of creating "inhumane" conditions in Gaza through its ongoing blockade. Tom Fletcher, the U.N.'s top humanitarian official, addressed the Security Council, urging immediate intervention to prevent what he terms a potential genocide in Gaza.

Fletcher, a seasoned British diplomat, remarked on the lasting implications of the crisis, pushing council members to consider future accountability. In stark contrast, Israel's U.N. mission rejected the accusations, stating it would not endorse any humanitarian measures that support Hamas, which it blames for current conditions.

Antoine Renard from the World Food Programme highlighted the dire hunger crisis in Gaza. Almost half a million Palestinians face starvation, exacerbated by stalled aid due to the blockade. As concerns grow over Israel's control over aid distribution, international calls for the blockade's end intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture

Future of AI in cardiovascular disease detection: New frontiers and challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025