U.N. Condemns Israel's Blockade: A Call for Action in Gaza

The United Nations has issued a severe rebuke to Israel, accusing it of creating "inhumane" conditions in Gaza through its ongoing blockade. Tom Fletcher, the U.N.'s top humanitarian official, addressed the Security Council, urging immediate intervention to prevent what he terms a potential genocide in Gaza.

Fletcher, a seasoned British diplomat, remarked on the lasting implications of the crisis, pushing council members to consider future accountability. In stark contrast, Israel's U.N. mission rejected the accusations, stating it would not endorse any humanitarian measures that support Hamas, which it blames for current conditions.

Antoine Renard from the World Food Programme highlighted the dire hunger crisis in Gaza. Almost half a million Palestinians face starvation, exacerbated by stalled aid due to the blockade. As concerns grow over Israel's control over aid distribution, international calls for the blockade's end intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)