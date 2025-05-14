Left Menu

BSF Jawan Returned: A Cross-Border Saga Resolved

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was handed over to India by Pakistan after 21 days in detention. Shaw inadvertently crossed into Pakistan during duty and was detained. His return involved diplomatic negotiations. A full medical check-up and inquiry are underway, and his wife was actively seeking his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:30 IST
In a diplomatic and humanitarian gesture, Pakistan on Wednesday returned BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India after 21 days in custody. Shaw, who serves with the 24th BSF battalion, was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing into their territory from Punjab during patrol duty.

The handover occurred at the Attari-Wagah border joint check post at 10:30 am, facilitated by consistent BSF efforts through flag meetings and communication channels with Pakistan. Witnesses described a peaceful transfer, with Shaw donning a dark green T-shirt in released photos.

Upon his return, Shaw will undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation and debriefing session to clarify the circumstances leading to his cross-border detainment and to assess any procedural lapses. Amidst brewing tensions between India and Pakistan, fuelled by the Pahalgam attack, Shaw's return marks a rare moment of cross-border cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

