Supreme Court Holds Off on Urgent Plea Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Discovery Row

In a decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court deferred urgent hearing on a plea for an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court concerning a cash discovery issue.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih directed Mathews Nedumpara, the petitioning lawyer, to adhere to the standard mentioning procedure. This ruling comes despite a prior in-house inquiry panel finding the allegations against Justice Varma to be prima facie true, prompting calls for action from both a former Chief Justice of India and to high-profile political leaders including the President and Prime Minister.

The petitioners, including Nedumpara and three others, insist on a criminal investigation following the internal inquiry, although the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea as premature in March due to ongoing internal proceedings, a situation that they argue has now changed with the conclusion of the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)