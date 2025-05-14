Turkey and Ukraine Engage in Peace Talks Amidst NATO Meeting

In a move towards achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Ukraine convened on Wednesday to discuss ongoing conflict resolution efforts between Russia and Ukraine. The ministers also addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anticipated official visit to Ankara.

During the meeting, which preceded an informal NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Antalya, Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in dialogue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The Turkish foreign ministry stood firm on its stance of readiness to facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

While the source remained vague on the specifics, Turkey's diplomatic efforts emphasize its role as a potential mediator in the conflict, showcasing its regional influence and commitment to peacekeeping initiatives.

