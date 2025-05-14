Left Menu

Turkey and Ukraine Engage in Peace Talks Amidst NATO Meeting

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Ukraine discussed peace initiatives and President Zelenskiy's upcoming visit to Ankara, as they prepared for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya. Turkey reiterated its commitment to facilitating Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:29 IST
Turkey and Ukraine Engage in Peace Talks Amidst NATO Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a move towards achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Ukraine convened on Wednesday to discuss ongoing conflict resolution efforts between Russia and Ukraine. The ministers also addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anticipated official visit to Ankara.

During the meeting, which preceded an informal NATO foreign ministers' gathering in Antalya, Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in dialogue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The Turkish foreign ministry stood firm on its stance of readiness to facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

While the source remained vague on the specifics, Turkey's diplomatic efforts emphasize its role as a potential mediator in the conflict, showcasing its regional influence and commitment to peacekeeping initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025