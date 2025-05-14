Family Ties and Blade Crimes: A Shocking Knife Attack in Northeast Delhi
A father and son duo in northeast Delhi were arrested following a violent knife attack on a neighbor. Police discovered the attack was precipitated by a dispute. Forensic evidence and local intel confirmed the duo's involvement, leading to their swift apprehension.
A violent knife attack in the Kabir Nagar area of northeast Delhi has led to the arrest of a father and son, police confirmed on Tuesday. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Shehzad, 55, and his 19-year-old son Mohammad Saqib, were taken into custody following the incident.
The altercation, which occurred on Monday, involved a 42-year-old man named Nasir, who received a severe throat injury and was rushed to GTB Hospital. Police investigations revealed that the violence erupted from a personal dispute between Saqib and Nasir, who both reside near Hamza Masjid.
On the scene, authorities found critical evidence, including a blood-stained knife and shirt. Local sources and CCTV footage substantiated the police claim that after a heated argument, Saqib called his father, leading to the vicious assault using a knife and a razor.
