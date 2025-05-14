Left Menu

Family Ties and Blade Crimes: A Shocking Knife Attack in Northeast Delhi

A father and son duo in northeast Delhi were arrested following a violent knife attack on a neighbor. Police discovered the attack was precipitated by a dispute. Forensic evidence and local intel confirmed the duo's involvement, leading to their swift apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:00 IST
Family Ties and Blade Crimes: A Shocking Knife Attack in Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent knife attack in the Kabir Nagar area of northeast Delhi has led to the arrest of a father and son, police confirmed on Tuesday. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Shehzad, 55, and his 19-year-old son Mohammad Saqib, were taken into custody following the incident.

The altercation, which occurred on Monday, involved a 42-year-old man named Nasir, who received a severe throat injury and was rushed to GTB Hospital. Police investigations revealed that the violence erupted from a personal dispute between Saqib and Nasir, who both reside near Hamza Masjid.

On the scene, authorities found critical evidence, including a blood-stained knife and shirt. Local sources and CCTV footage substantiated the police claim that after a heated argument, Saqib called his father, leading to the vicious assault using a knife and a razor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025