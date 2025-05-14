Left Menu

Delhi CMO Takes Charge: New Grievance Redressal Initiative Launched

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces that the Delhi Chief Minister's Office will manage complaints related to district authorities. A review revealed inefficiencies in the previous system. Plans include new complaint boxes and insistence on non-tolerance for corruption. An upgraded, accessible grievance system is in the works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi CMO Takes Charge: New Grievance Redressal Initiative Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance public grievance redressal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi CMO will directly address issues related to district magistrates and registrars.

Following a review of the public grievances management system (PGMS) portal, Gupta emphasized the introduction of complaint boxes for direct citizen feedback, stressing zero tolerance for corruption within government offices.

Gupta criticized the previous administration for failing to handle complaints effectively, promising an updated, more accessible mechanism for the public to voice concerns and ensuring swift action across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025