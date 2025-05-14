Delhi CMO Takes Charge: New Grievance Redressal Initiative Launched

In a bold move to enhance public grievance redressal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi CMO will directly address issues related to district magistrates and registrars.

Following a review of the public grievances management system (PGMS) portal, Gupta emphasized the introduction of complaint boxes for direct citizen feedback, stressing zero tolerance for corruption within government offices.

Gupta criticized the previous administration for failing to handle complaints effectively, promising an updated, more accessible mechanism for the public to voice concerns and ensuring swift action across departments.

