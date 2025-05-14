Delhi CMO Takes Charge: New Grievance Redressal Initiative Launched
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces that the Delhi Chief Minister's Office will manage complaints related to district authorities. A review revealed inefficiencies in the previous system. Plans include new complaint boxes and insistence on non-tolerance for corruption. An upgraded, accessible grievance system is in the works.
In a bold move to enhance public grievance redressal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi CMO will directly address issues related to district magistrates and registrars.
Following a review of the public grievances management system (PGMS) portal, Gupta emphasized the introduction of complaint boxes for direct citizen feedback, stressing zero tolerance for corruption within government offices.
Gupta criticized the previous administration for failing to handle complaints effectively, promising an updated, more accessible mechanism for the public to voice concerns and ensuring swift action across departments.
